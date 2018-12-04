Harold G Walker
Your Friend-In-Law for 75 years
Wimborne | Broadstone | Verwood | Christchurch
Harold G Walker Solicitors
01202 203 200
Make an Enquiry
Harold G Walker Solicitors
Meet our Staff
Our Awards
Testimonials

Our legal services for Individuals and Businesses:

Buying/Selling Property

Buying/Selling Property

Wills and Probate
Wills and Probate
Family & Relationships

Family & Relationships

Employment advice

Employment Advice

Disputes

Dispute Resolution / Litigation

Business

Business / Commercial

Testimonials

What Our Clients Say About Us

“This is the third time HG Walker have acted for us. We have been very happy with the service provided by our solicitor and her assistants. We will be using HG Walker again.”
Harold G Walker Solicitors
5
2021-07-24T13:54:10+01:00
“This is the third time HG Walker have acted for us. We have been very happy with the service provided by our solicitor and her assistants. We will be using HG Walker again.”
“Overall an excellent service was provided. Speed and clarity of response was superb.”
Harold G Walker Solicitors
5
2021-07-24T13:55:25+01:00
“Overall an excellent service was provided. Speed and clarity of response was superb.”
“We have already recommended HGW to other people.”
Harold G Walker Solicitors
5
2021-07-24T13:56:04+01:00
“We have already recommended HGW to other people.”
"You were so helpful during the sale of the house. I was so grateful for your guidance and advice during a very stressful time. Thank you."
Harold G Walker Solicitors
5
2021-07-24T13:56:58+01:00
"You were so helpful during the sale of the house. I was so grateful for your guidance and advice during a very stressful time. Thank you."
"Service was very good, discussions and explanations were clear and concise."
Harold G Walker Solicitors
5
2021-07-24T13:57:49+01:00
"Service was very good, discussions and explanations were clear and concise."
5
5
Harold G Walker Solicitors

Accreditation & Awards

Harold G Walker aims to be at the forefront of the legal market and will provide a high-quality legal service, delivered with professionalism and trust. Exceeding customer expectations across the whole range of services on offer.

By ensuring you receive the most trusted legal advice and working to deliver the highest standards of service, Harold G Walker Solicitors have received various accreditations and awards for their efforts. Please see some examples below:

The Law Society Conveyancing Quality
Resolution
Society of Trust and Estate Practioners